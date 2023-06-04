How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Finals Game 2
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets will play the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Heat.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 41-12 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are six more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
- Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this year, putting up 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively Denver has played better at home this year, giving up 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in road games.
- The Nuggets are sinking 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
