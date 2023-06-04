The Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Sunday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others in this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-110) 12.5 (-128) 10.5 (-143) 1.5 (+170)

Jokic's 24.5 points per game average is 3.0 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

Jokic has averaged 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet in Sunday's game (12.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.7 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (10.5).

Jokic's 0.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-105) 5.5 (+110) 5.5 (-161) 3.5 (+110)

The 26.5-point prop bet for Jamal Murray on Sunday is 6.5 higher than his scoring average on the season (20.0).

His rebounding average -- 3.9 per game -- is 1.6 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).

Murray has averaged 6.2 assists this season, 0.7 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

He makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet total on Sunday (3.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-115) 5.5 (-139) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (-118)

Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.8 higher than Sunday's over/under.

Gordon's rebounding average of 6.6 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (5.5).

Gordon's assist average -- 3.0 -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (-105) 9.5 (-125) 3.5 (-133)

Sunday's over/under for Adebayo is 18.5 points, 1.9 fewer than his season average.

Adebayo averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 9.5).

Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Sunday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-111) 7.5 (+115) 6.5 (+110) 0.5 (-208)

The 26.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Sunday is 3.6 more points than his per-game scoring average.

Butler has collected 5.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (7.5).

Butler's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

