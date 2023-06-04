Nikola Jokic is one of the players to watch on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) match up with the Miami Heat (44-38) at Ball Arena.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Heat were beaten by the Nuggets on Thursday, 104-93. Adebayo scored 26 in a losing effort, while Jokic led the winning squad with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 27 10 14 1 1 1 Jamal Murray 26 6 10 1 0 2 Aaron Gordon 16 6 1 0 1 0

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the floor. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is posting 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Aaron Gordon is posting 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 32.1 12.8 11.8 1.2 1.2 1.6 Jamal Murray 27.1 5.5 6.1 1.9 0.3 2.5 Michael Porter Jr. 14 8.9 2 0.3 0.8 2.9 Aaron Gordon 12.1 4.8 2.9 0.3 1 0.6 Bruce Brown 12.2 4.1 2 0.8 0.3 1

