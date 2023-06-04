Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against Brady Singer, who gets the start for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals are 21st in baseball with 59 total home runs.

Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage.

The Royals have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).

Kansas City has the No. 26 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (227 total runs).

The Royals rank 28th in MLB with a .298 on-base percentage.

The Royals' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.07).

The Royals average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.426).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Singer (3-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.12 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, May 27, the righty threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Singer heads into the game with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Singer enters the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home Daniel Lynch MacKenzie Gore 5/29/2023 Cardinals W 7-0 Away Josh Staumont Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Home Jordan Lyles Chase Anderson 6/3/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies - Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins - Away - Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins - Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins - Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer -

