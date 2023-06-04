The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon and his 1.000 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 55 hits, which is tops among Colorado hitters this season, while batting .263 with 27 extra-base hits.

He ranks 72nd in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

McMahon has gotten a hit in 36 of 56 games this season (64.3%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this year (37.5%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 46.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .283 AVG .152 .328 OBP .239 .491 SLG .304 7 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 7 25/4 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 30 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (63.3%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (16.7%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (50.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.3%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (23.3%)

