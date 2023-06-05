How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Final Game 2
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0.
You can watch TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to take in the action as the Panthers look to knock off the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|6/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|5-2 VEG
|3/7/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|2-1 FLA
|1/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|4-2 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 36 goals over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- The Panthers are sixth in the NHL in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 26 goals during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
