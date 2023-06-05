Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Monday, Maikel Garcia (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .267 with eight doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 26 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.9% of them.
- He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in nine of 26 games so far this season.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|8
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.22 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .274 batting average against him.
