Monday's game between the Miami Marlins (32-28) and Kansas City Royals (18-41) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on June 5.

The probable starters are Braxton Garrett (1-2) for the Marlins and Carlos Hernandez (0-3) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Royals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals are 3-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (seven of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Royals have come away with 15 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious six times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (229 total, 3.9 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

