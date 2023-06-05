The Kansas City Royals will look to Bobby Witt Jr. for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Royals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 60 home runs.

Kansas City is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 229 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has pitched to a 4.98 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.416 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Carlos Hernandez will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw a third of an inning, giving up four earned runs while allowing three hits to the Colorado Rockies.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Cardinals W 7-0 Away Josh Staumont Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Home Jordan Lyles Chase Anderson 6/3/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins - Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins - Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins - Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer - 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Gibson

