The Miami Marlins (32-28) and the Kansas City Royals (18-41) will clash in the series opener on Monday, June 5 at LoanDepot park, with Braxton Garrett pitching for the Marlins and Carlos Hernandez taking the hill for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +135. Miami is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +125 odds). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Royals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (1-2, 4.22 ERA) vs Hernandez - KC (0-3, 4.76 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals versus Marlins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+135) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 14 (60.9%) of those contests.

The Marlins have a record of 5-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (83.3% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins have a 3-2 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Royals have won in 15, or 31.9%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win six times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Royals had a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+280) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+280)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.