Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Alan Trejo (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .257 with eight doubles and five walks.
- Trejo is batting .438 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Trejo has gotten a hit in 19 of 33 games this season (57.6%), including six multi-hit games (18.2%).
- In 33 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Trejo has driven in a run in nine games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 33 games (24.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.267
|AVG
|.262
|.267
|OBP
|.295
|.300
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|5/0
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (23.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Brebbia (2-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles without allowing a hit.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 3.80 ERA and 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
