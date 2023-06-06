On Tuesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks while batting .233.

In 35 of 59 games this season (59.3%) Witt Jr. has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (15.3%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 19 games this season (32.2%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 52.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .247 AVG .212 .287 OBP .246 .483 SLG .364 10 XBH 5 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 17/5 K/BB 17/3 4 SB 6 Home Away 31 GP 28 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (60.7%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 16 (51.6%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%) 5 (16.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

