After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has a home run and a walk while batting .231.

In five of seven games this season, Waters has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one of seven games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Waters has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings