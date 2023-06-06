Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Tovar and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (116 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants and John Brebbia on June 6 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .247.
- Tovar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Tovar has had a hit in 38 of 57 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits nine times (15.8%).
- In 7.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games.
- In 42.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.268
|AVG
|.182
|.305
|OBP
|.239
|.464
|SLG
|.273
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|13/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (55.2%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.7%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (34.5%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (31.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brebbia makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles without giving up a hit.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.