Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has three doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .314.
- Duffy has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 28 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in six games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (17.9%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.385
|AVG
|.292
|.393
|OBP
|.370
|.500
|SLG
|.417
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|6/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.05), 50th in WHIP (1.350), and 10th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
