On Tuesday, Randal Grichuk (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a walk and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is batting .340 with 10 doubles, a home run and nine walks.

In 81.5% of his games this season (22 of 27), Grichuk has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (40.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Grichuk has driven in a run in eight games this season (29.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 games this season (48.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .500 AVG .273 .563 OBP .333 .643 SLG .455 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 13 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

