Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies will try to beat LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants when the teams square off on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+115). The total is 11.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -140 +115 11.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rockies have put together a 5-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in eight of those contests).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has entered 41 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 15-26 in those contests.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 26 of 60 chances this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 7-4-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-14 11-21 13-12 13-23 17-24 9-11

