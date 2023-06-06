Tuesday's game between the Miami Marlins (33-28) and Kansas City Royals (18-42) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on June 6.

The Marlins will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (4-4, 4.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.19 ERA).

Royals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Royals have a 3-5-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in eight of those games).

The Royals have been victorious in 15, or 31.2%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a mark of 6-23 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (235 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.04 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule