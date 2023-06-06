MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Tuesday at LoanDepot park against Jesus Luzardo, who is projected to start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 61 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 235 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.04) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.418 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Greinke (1-5) will take the mound for the Royals, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed two hits in five scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has one quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Greinke has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Home Jordan Lyles Chase Anderson 6/3/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins - Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins - Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer - 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds - Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.