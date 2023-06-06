On Tuesday, June 6 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (33-28) host the Kansas City Royals (18-42) at LoanDepot park. Jesus Luzardo will get the nod for the Marlins, while Zack Greinke will take the hill for the Royals.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +135 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (4-4, 4.05 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-5, 4.19 ERA)

Royals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 24 times and won 15, or 62.5%, of those games.

The Marlins have a record of 6-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (85.7% winning percentage).

Miami has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins have a 4-1 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (31.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win six times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Royals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+310) Drew Waters 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

