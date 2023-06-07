Aaron Gordon could make a big impact for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Wednesday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Gordon, in his most recent action, had 12 points and seven rebounds in a 111-108 loss to the Heat.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Gordon, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 16.3 11.7 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 5.4 Assists 2.5 3 3 PRA 20.5 25.9 20.1 PR 18.5 22.9 17.1 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Aaron Gordon's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Heat

Gordon is responsible for taking 10.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.6 assists per game.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 38 12 7 2 2 1 0 6/1/2023 36 16 6 1 0 1 0 12/30/2022 33 11 5 3 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gordon or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.