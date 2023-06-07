Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .524 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .237.
- Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 31.7% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 51.7% of his games this year (31 of 60), with two or more runs five times (8.3%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.247
|AVG
|.212
|.287
|OBP
|.246
|.483
|SLG
|.364
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|17/5
|K/BB
|17/3
|4
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (62.1%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (24.1%)
|16 (51.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (51.7%)
|5 (16.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.8%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (34.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, one per game).
- Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .219 batting average against him.
