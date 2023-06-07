Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Edward Olivares (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .234 with seven doubles, three triples, five home runs and 10 walks.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in 27 of 45 games this year (60.0%), including eight multi-hit games (17.8%).
- In 11.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (42.2%), including five games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.333
|.237
|OBP
|.404
|.345
|SLG
|.529
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|12/3
|K/BB
|9/5
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (45.5%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, one per game).
- Cabrera (4-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
