After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Logan Webb) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Read More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro has seven doubles and three walks while hitting .277.

Castro will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 during his last games.

In 24 of 36 games this year (66.7%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (19.4%).

He has not gone deep in his 36 games this year.

In 30.6% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (30.6%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 .333 AVG .176 .320 OBP .237 .417 SLG .206 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 3/0 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 17 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings