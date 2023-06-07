On Wednesday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (.069 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley has five doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .136.

Bradley has gotten a hit in 11 of 37 games this year (29.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in just one game this season.

Bradley has driven in a run in four games this season (10.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 37 games (21.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 .257 AVG .111 .350 OBP .143 .371 SLG .148 4 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 0 6/4 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 17 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (11.8%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (11.8%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

