The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, will play at 8:30 PM on Wednesday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 111-108 loss against the Heat, Murray tallied 18 points and 10 assists.

In this piece we'll examine Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 20 27.9 Rebounds 5.5 3.9 5.5 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.3 PRA 37.5 30.1 39.7 PR 30.5 23.9 33.4 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.8



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 14.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16 per contest.

Murray is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Murray's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the NBA, allowing 25.6 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per contest, 28th in the NBA.

Jamal Murray vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 39 18 4 10 3 0 1 6/1/2023 44 26 6 10 2 0 1 12/30/2022 34 14 2 6 1 0 0

