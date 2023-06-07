The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .250 with eight doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Garcia has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 28 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 12 games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in nine of 28 games so far this season.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 10
13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, one per game).
  • The Marlins will send Cabrera (4-4) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
