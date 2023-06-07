Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 7
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .250 with eight doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 28 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in nine of 28 games so far this season.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, one per game).
- The Marlins will send Cabrera (4-4) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
