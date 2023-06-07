The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Porter put up five points and six rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-108 loss against the Heat.

If you'd like to place a bet on Porter's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 17.4 14 Rebounds 7.5 5.5 9.1 Assists -- 1 1.9 PRA 22.5 23.9 25 PR 21.5 22.9 23.1 3PM 2.5 3 3



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Heat

Porter is responsible for taking 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

He's knocked down three threes per game, or 19.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 26 5 6 0 1 0 0 6/1/2023 43 14 13 1 2 2 0 2/13/2023 33 17 6 0 5 1 1 12/30/2022 25 10 6 3 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.