Michael Porter Jr. NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 7
The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to place a bet on Porter's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|17.4
|14
|Rebounds
|7.5
|5.5
|9.1
|Assists
|--
|1
|1.9
|PRA
|22.5
|23.9
|25
|PR
|21.5
|22.9
|23.1
|3PM
|2.5
|3
|3
Looking to bet on one or more of Michael Porter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
|Nuggets vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Heat Prediction
Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Heat
- Porter is responsible for taking 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.
- He's knocked down three threes per game, or 19.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.
- On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.6 assists per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.
Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/4/2023
|26
|5
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6/1/2023
|43
|14
|13
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2/13/2023
|33
|17
|6
|0
|5
|1
|1
|12/30/2022
|25
|10
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porter or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.