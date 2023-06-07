Randal Grichuk -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on June 7 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while batting .336.

Grichuk has recorded a hit in 23 of 28 games this season (82.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (39.3%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In eight games this year (28.6%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (50.0%), including four games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .500 AVG .273 .563 OBP .333 .643 SLG .455 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 13 12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings