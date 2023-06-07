The Miami Marlins and Kansas City Royals will meet on Wednesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:10 PM ET, with Luis Arraez and Vinnie Pasquantino among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Royals have +145 odds to win. An 8.5-run total has been set in the contest.

Royals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -175 +145 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Royals' record against the spread is 3-5-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in eight of those contests).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (30.6%) in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 4-16 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 26 of 61 chances this season.

The Royals are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-23 9-20 9-18 9-24 13-30 5-12

