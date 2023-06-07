How to Watch the Royals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
Royals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Discover More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 61 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Kansas City is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .383 this season.
- The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored 236 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Royals rank 22nd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.00 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.415 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Lyles (0-9) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in five innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.
- He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Lyles will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Chase Anderson
|6/3/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Austin Gomber
|6/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Kyle Freeland
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Braxton Garrett
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|-
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Gibson
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
|6/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Brandon Williamson
