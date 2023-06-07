Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Royals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 61 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored 236 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 22nd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.00 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.415 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles (0-9) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in five innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Lyles will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Home Jordan Lyles Chase Anderson 6/3/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins - Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer - 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds - Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson

