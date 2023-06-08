Randal Grichuk -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on June 8 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks while batting .336.

Grichuk enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .200.

Grichuk has gotten a hit in 24 of 29 games this year (82.8%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (37.9%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Grichuk has driven in a run in eight games this season (27.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 14 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .500 AVG .273 .563 OBP .333 .643 SLG .455 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 13 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

