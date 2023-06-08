How to Watch the Rockies vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will try to defeat Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 50 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 200 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 14th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Colorado ranks 13th in the majors with 281 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.498 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Chase Anderson (0-0) for his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- He has one quality starts in four chances this season.
- Anderson has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Royals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/3/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Daniel Lynch
|6/4/2023
|Royals
|L 2-0
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brady Singer
|6/6/2023
|Giants
|L 10-4
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|John Brebbia
|6/7/2023
|Giants
|L 5-4
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Logan Webb
|6/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Alex Cobb
|6/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Yu Darvish
|6/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Ryan Weathers
|6/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|Blake Snell
|6/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|James Paxton
|6/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Garrett Whitlock
