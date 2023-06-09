The Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown included, take on the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 109-94 win versus the Heat, Brown put up five points and three blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.5 11.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.1 Assists -- 3.4 1.6 PRA -- 19 17.5 PR 13.5 15.6 15.9 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.1



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Heat

Brown is responsible for attempting 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.3 per game.

Brown is averaging 3.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Brown's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat concede 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.

Bruce Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 29 5 2 0 1 3 0 6/4/2023 27 11 5 0 1 0 2 6/1/2023 21 10 5 2 2 0 1 2/13/2023 32 16 2 3 3 0 0 12/30/2022 26 13 4 1 2 0 0

