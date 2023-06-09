Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 57 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 38 of 54 games this year (70.4%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (31.5%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Diaz has an RBI in 19 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 18 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.396
|AVG
|.281
|.415
|OBP
|.369
|.646
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, one per game).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.10), 27th in WHIP (1.115), and 23rd in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
