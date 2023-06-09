On Friday, Ezequiel Tovar (batting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Giants.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

In 66.7% of his 60 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in five of them (8.3%).

He has scored in 25 of 60 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .268 AVG .182 .305 OBP .239 .464 SLG .273 8 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 13/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1

