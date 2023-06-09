Jeff Green NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 9
The Denver Nuggets, Jeff Green included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll break down Green's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Jeff Green Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|4.5
|7.8
|4.2
|Rebounds
|1.5
|2.6
|1.5
|Assists
|0.5
|1.2
|0.5
|PRA
|--
|11.6
|6.2
|PR
|--
|10.4
|5.7
|3PM
|0.5
|0.5
|0.4
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Jeff Green Insights vs. the Heat
- Green is responsible for attempting 4.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.9 per game.
- Green's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the NBA, conceding 25.6 per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, giving up 13.1 makes per game.
Jeff Green vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/7/2023
|17
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6/4/2023
|16
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6/1/2023
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/13/2023
|20
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
