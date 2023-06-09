The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Porter, in his last game (June 7 win against the Heat) posted two points and seven rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Porter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 17.4 12.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 8.6 Assists -- 1.0 1.9 PRA 17.5 23.9 22.6 PR 16.5 22.9 20.7 3PM 1.5 3.0 2.4



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Heat

Porter has taken 13.2 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 11.5% and 11.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 19.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat allow 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the league, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 21 2 7 0 0 0 0 6/4/2023 26 5 6 0 1 0 0 6/1/2023 43 14 13 1 2 2 0 2/13/2023 33 17 6 0 5 1 1 12/30/2022 25 10 6 3 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.