The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto and his .568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .299 with nine doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Pratto will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Pratto has recorded a hit in 24 of 37 games this season (64.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (29.7%).

Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (10.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has driven home a run in nine games this season (24.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 3 .314 AVG .500 .400 OBP .538 .571 SLG .500 5 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 11/3 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings