Tyler Wells will start for the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 61 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .230 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 237 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.411 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Daniel Lynch heads to the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, throwing five innings and giving up three earned runs.

Lynch will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer - 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds - Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds - Home Daniel Lynch Graham Ashcraft

