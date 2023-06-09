The Kansas City Royals (18-44) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Baltimore Orioles (38-24) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Tyler Wells (4-2) to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (0-1) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (4-2, 3.29 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (0-1, 4.35 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

The Royals will look to Lynch (0-1) to open the game and make his third start of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

He has a 4.35 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .262 against him over his two appearances this season.

Lynch will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

Wells (4-2) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.29 ERA this season with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 12 games.

He has earned a quality start three times in 11 starts this season.

Wells will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 22nd, .849 WHIP ranks first, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 30th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Tyler Wells vs. Royals

The Royals are batting .230 this season, 25th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .380 (25th in the league) with 61 home runs.

The Royals have gone 3-for-21 with three home runs and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

