The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .526 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .248.

Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 67.2% of his games this year (41 of 61), with more than one hit 10 times (16.4%).

He has homered in 6.6% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In 34.4% of his games this season, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2%.

In 41.0% of his games this season (25 of 61), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .261 AVG .233 .299 OBP .282 .414 SLG .379 12 XBH 11 2 HR 2 13 RBI 13 31/4 K/BB 35/7 1 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings