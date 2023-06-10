The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is batting .228 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Massey has gotten a hit in 28 of 55 games this year (50.9%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (16.4%).

He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Massey has had at least one RBI in 25.5% of his games this year (14 of 55), with more than one RBI four times (7.3%).

He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (25.5%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .266 AVG .193 .333 OBP .234 .392 SLG .261 6 XBH 2 2 HR 2 10 RBI 8 24/7 K/BB 32/4 2 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings