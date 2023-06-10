MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, June 10
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the ball on Saturday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Sandy Alcantara toeing the rubber for the Marlins, and Michael Kopech getting the call for the White Sox.
Keep reading to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for June 10.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Diamondbacks at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (2-3) to the bump as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd (3-4) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|ARI: Nelson
|DET: Boyd
|12 (61.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (53.1 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|5.57
|5.4
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Tigers
- ARI Odds to Win: -135
- DET Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Alcantara (2-5) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Kopech (3-5) when the teams face off on Saturday.
|MIA: Alcantara
|CHW: Kopech
|12 (76.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (68.2 IP)
|5.19
|ERA
|4.33
|7.9
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Marlins at White Sox
- MIA Odds to Win: -120
- CHW Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Marlins at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (1-0) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Miles Mikolas (4-2) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|CIN: Abbott
|STL: Mikolas
|1 (6 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (74.2 IP)
|0.00
|ERA
|3.74
|9.0
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Reds at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -165
- CIN Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Cardinals
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-3) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will look to Alek Manoah (0-0) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|MIN: Ryan
|TOR: Manoah
|12 (71.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|2.76
|ERA
|-
|10.0
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Twins at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Ryan Weathers (1-4) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-7) for the matchup between the teams on Saturday.
|SD: Weathers
|COL: Freeland
|9 (35.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (71 IP)
|5.35
|ERA
|4.06
|5.9
|K/9
|5.6
Vegas Odds for Padres at Rockies
- SD Odds to Win: -130
- COL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 12 runs
Live Stream Padres at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (4-4) to the bump as they face the Orioles, who will look to Cole Irvin (0-0) when the teams meet Saturday.
|KC: Singer
|BAL: Irvin
|12 (60 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|6.45
|ERA
|-
|8.4
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Royals at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -165
- KC Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Royals at Orioles
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (2-0) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will give the start to Aaron Nola (5-4) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|LAD: Miller
|PHI: Nola
|3 (17 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (81.2 IP)
|1.06
|ERA
|4.30
|8.5
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -110
- LAD Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Phillies
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (5-3) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will look to Johan Oviedo (3-4) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|NYM: Senga
|PIT: Oviedo
|11 (57.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (65 IP)
|3.75
|ERA
|4.29
|11.4
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Mets at Pirates
- NYM Odds to Win: -140
- PIT Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mets at Pirates
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (8-2) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will look to Taj Bradley (4-2) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|TEX: Eovaldi
|TB: Bradley
|12 (80.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (35 IP)
|2.24
|ERA
|3.60
|8.6
|K/9
|12.3
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -110
- TEX Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Rays
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (3-4) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will give the start to Jared Shuster (2-2) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|WSH: Gore
|ATL: Shuster
|12 (64 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (30.2 IP)
|3.66
|ERA
|4.99
|11.3
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -185
- WSH Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Braves
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will give the start to Julio Teheran (1-2) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|OAK: Blackburn
|MIL: Teherán
|2 (9 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (17.1 IP)
|6.00
|ERA
|1.56
|9.0
|K/9
|5.2
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -190
- OAK Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Brewers
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Triston McKenzie (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Saturday.
|HOU: France
|CLE: McKenzie
|6 (34 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (5 IP)
|3.44
|ERA
|0.00
|7.7
|K/9
|18.0
Vegas Odds for Astros at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -135
- HOU Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Guardians
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (0-2) to the hill as they face the Giants Saturday.
|CHC: Hendricks
|SF: TBD
|3 (15.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|4.70
|ERA
|-
|7.0
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Cubs at Giants
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-5) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will look to Domingo German (3-3) when the teams face off on Saturday.
|BOS: Houck
|NYY: Germán
|11 (57.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (61 IP)
|5.46
|ERA
|3.69
|8.7
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -120
- BOS Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (0-1) to the bump as they face the Angels, who will give the start to Patrick Sandoval (3-5) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|SEA: Woo
|LAA: Sandoval
|1 (2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (58.2 IP)
|27.00
|ERA
|4.14
|18.0
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -150
- SEA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Angels
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.