Nicky Lopez -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has three doubles, three triples and 12 walks while hitting .225.

Lopez has had a hit in 13 of 30 games this year (43.3%), including multiple hits three times (10.0%).

He has not homered in his 30 games this year.

In six games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 30 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .161 AVG .265 .350 OBP .333 .323 SLG .347 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 7/8 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings