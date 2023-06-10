Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nicky Lopez -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has three doubles, three triples and 12 walks while hitting .225.
- Lopez has had a hit in 13 of 30 games this year (43.3%), including multiple hits three times (10.0%).
- He has not homered in his 30 games this year.
- In six games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 30 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.161
|AVG
|.265
|.350
|OBP
|.333
|.323
|SLG
|.347
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|7/8
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 29-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
