Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Randal Grichuk (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Padres.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .331 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.
- Grichuk has gotten a hit in 25 of 31 games this year (80.6%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (38.7%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In nine games this season (29.0%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this year (51.6%), including four games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|.375
|AVG
|.278
|.444
|OBP
|.322
|.563
|SLG
|.370
|11
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|15/6
|K/BB
|10/4
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- The Padres will send Weathers (1-4) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.35 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander went 1 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 5.35 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .293 to opposing batters.
