Aaron Hicks and the Baltimore Orioles head into the second of a three-game series against Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Royals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.

Kansas City is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 239 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The Royals rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.00 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.408 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Brady Singer (4-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings without allowing a run on five hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Singer will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer Cole Irvin 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds - Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds - Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels - Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval

