How to Watch the Royals vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Aaron Hicks and the Baltimore Orioles head into the second of a three-game series against Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Orioles vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Orioles vs Royals Player Props
|Orioles vs Royals Odds
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.
- Kansas City is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 239 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.
- The Royals rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.00 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.408 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Brady Singer (4-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings without allowing a run on five hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Singer will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Kyle Freeland
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Braxton Garrett
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Cole Irvin
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Gibson
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
|6/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Brandon Williamson
|6/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Ben Lively
|6/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Patrick Sandoval
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.