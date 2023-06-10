The Baltimore Orioles (39-24) and the Kansas City Royals (18-45) will go head to head on Saturday, June 10 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with Cole Irvin pitching for the Orioles and Brady Singer toeing the rubber for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Orioles have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+120). The over/under for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Irvin - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Singer - KC (4-4, 6.45 ERA)

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals and Orioles game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Royals (+120), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Royals bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Vinnie Pasquantino get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have won 23, or 74.2%, of the 31 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Orioles have a record of 20-4 (83.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Orioles went 3-1 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 15, or 29.4%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 11-30 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Drew Waters 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+140) Michael Massey 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

