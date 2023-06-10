Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Orioles on June 10, 2023
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Adley Rutschman and others when the Baltimore Orioles host the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Royals vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI (60 total hits). He has stolen 20 bases.
- He's slashing .234/.268/.414 on the year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has collected 64 hits with eight doubles, eight home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 28 runs.
- He has a .278/.394/.417 slash line so far this season.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Brewers
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Giants
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
Adam Frazier Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Frazier Stats
- Adam Frazier has 47 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .235/.297/.390 on the year.
Frazier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Adam Frazier or other Orioles players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.