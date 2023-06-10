On Saturday, Ryan McMahon (.300 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Padres.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Coors Field

Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 60 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .474.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

McMahon has gotten a hit in 39 of 61 games this year (63.9%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (26.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has driven in a run in 23 games this year (37.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (45.9%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .295 AVG .229 .375 OBP .300 .536 SLG .415 17 XBH 12 5 HR 4 23 RBI 13 43/14 K/BB 37/12 2 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings